Mexican National Team: Carlos Salcido recommends reinforcing El Tri with an Olympic champion

Former player Carlos Salcido placeholder image, champion of the London 2012 Olympics recommended to the coach Jaume lozano, consider for Tokyo 2020 some player who has already won the gold medal, such is the case of Hector Herrera or the goalkeeper José by Jesús Corona.

Carlos Salcido placeholder image He spoke about his experience in the Olympic Games where they beat Brazil and gave his opinion on the current generation of El Tri.

Also read: Pre-Olympic: Sebastián Saucedo sends a message after not winning the Olympic ticket with the United States

“It makes me happy as a Mexican to be able to have the possibility of having been an Olympic champion, and now with this generation of kids it is very cool, I think it is a very good generation of kids, very talented, who already have many games behind them.”

“I think so, because he was champion, I think more. Logical the World Cup and then the Olympics, hopefully each Olympiad could repeat what was done in 2012.”

“It would be good, first of all, a lot of things because, first of all, you have a previous preparation, where you know each other, where suddenly there are three reinforcements that maybe cannot be known to the kids, and suddenly you adapt as quickly as possible. possible to a group, to the ages, the convivialities, to all this, believe me that it does matter in this type of tournaments. I think that with those experiences that we had, I think it would be very important if some guy who was already or who was an Olympic champion, a Herrera could be. At the time, there they have a Corona, who at the time can give these talks, this type of advice, I am happy for this group of guys that I know several, I had to play in Chivas with some of them and I am happy because they are going to have a great opportunity, it is a very good platform. “

Also read: Mexican National Team: Jesús Manuel Corona raises his hand to reinforce the Tri Olímpico

“There were two very important moments: one, in the preparation prior to the tournament, that is very important, where there were moments for fun, for commitment, for what we were going and they were very good; and two, in the game we had against the team African that we went to overtime, in those complicated and difficult moments that is where the experienced people came in. “

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content