Mexican National Team: Carlos Salcedo would be the second confirmed reinforcement for Tokyo

The Mexican National Team secured its pass to the next Tokyo 2020 Olympics, by defeating 2-0 to his Canadian counterpart. Mexico will meet its rivals on April 21, when the group stage draw takes place in Zurich.

Those led by Jaime Lozano could lead to three major reinforcements and given the possible refusal of the clubs as it is not an official tournament by FIFA, the three reinforcements would be from Liga MX, among which, Guillermo Ochoa it would be more than confirmed.

However, the Mexican coach seeks solidity and defensive experience, therefore, the second reinforcement, according to TUDN, would be the central Tigres, Carlos Salcedo placeholder image, who is not going through his best moment, but they know that he has the quality to strengthen the Olympic team.

Salcedo was one of the most questioned in the last major league game against Wales, but Lozano is confident that the player will regain the level he showed a few months ago. Tokyo 2020 would be his second Olympic games, remembering that he was part of the squad that went to Rio de Janeiro in 2016.