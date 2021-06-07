Mexican National Team: Carlos Salcedo and his painful gesture in the Final vs the United States

Mexico was defeated in the final of the Concacaf League of Nations against the United States, the classic rival in the area for the Aztec team, so that despite the low hierarchy of the newly created contest, the Aztec fans were left with a bitter taste from mouth to being defeated by the Stars and Stripes team.

The Aztec team paid dearly for its defensive mistakes, one of them, a dubious penalty committed by the defender of the UANL Tigers, Carlos Salcedo, who collided with the leg of Christian Pulisic, so that the same forward of the Chelsea will charge perfectly and expire Guillermo Ochoa from the eleven steps.

El Tri missed the opportunity to tie the cards near the end of overtime, as Andrés Guardado wrongly charged a maximum penalty, sentencing the final 2-3 in favor of the North Americans.

The players from Mexico ‘endured’ the defeat on a firm footing in someone else’s yard and witnessed the award ceremony, where all the players received their runner-up medal in the tournament, although of all of them, Carlos Salcedo was the only one who did not accept that they were They will place it on their neck, drawing the attention of the fans.

Some called it a ‘sore loser’ gesture not to accept the second place medal, while others saw it as an act of pride due to the controversial defeat against the rival neighbor.

