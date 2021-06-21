Mexican National Team: Carlos Rodríguez, with his sights set on the Olympic Gold in Tokyo

Carlos Rodróguez, Rayados del Monterrey midfielder, is preparing for the friendlies of the Mexican National Team in the coming days, ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, hoping to appear on Jaime Lozano’s final list.

In statements for Mediotiempo, “Charly” Rodríguez He showed his enthusiasm for appearing on the final list of the Tri Sub-23 for the Olympics, as he dreams of getting a new gold medal for Mexico.

However, the Rayados del Monterrey midfielder declared that, for now, the important thing is to pass the “filter” to appear on the final list of the Mexican National Team, and then dream of making history in the Olympics.

#Tri | NORTHERN PRESENCE The Northerners contributed a large number of players: Xolos: Orozco, Victor Guzmán, Loroña and Marcel Ruiz.

Tigres: Salcedo, Diego Reyes and Chaka.

Rayados: Charly Rodríguez, Héctor Moreno, Gallardo, Funes Mori and Montes.

Santos: Alan Cervantes. pic.twitter.com/7B1i634QOj – ONCE Diario (@oncediariomx) June 18, 2021

“Obviously we have to be excited about bringing us that medal, but first be on the list and then bring us that medal”

Carlos Rodríguez has been one of the most constant players in Jaime Lozano’s calls for the Tri Sub-23, and he is even one of the “favorites” of Gerardo “el Tata” Martino in the Senior National Team.

