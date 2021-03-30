Mexican National Team: Carlos Reinoso to Gerardo Martino for not seeing Carlos Vela in El Tri

The former player of the Eagles of America, Carlos Reinoso, applauded the strategist of the Mexican National Team, Gerardo Martino after making it clear that Carlos Vela has no chance Olympic Games, before the supposed interest of the Los Angeles FC forward.

At a press conference, Gerardo Martino considered it illogical to call Vela to compete in the Olympic Games, he said that if he has not wanted to go to the Major following a process, he is not eligible for Tokyo 2020.

Also read: Pre-Olympic: Sebastián Saucedo sends a message after not winning the Olympic ticket with the United States

The legend of America, Carlos Reinoso, spoke through his official Twitter account about the coach’s decision and applauded the courage to make this type of decision.

“Very well ‘el Tata’ Martino, Vela’s defenders did not play soccer, defending your country is a source of pride,” he commented on the issue that has raised controversy among the Mexican soccer community, for better and for worse.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content