Mexican National Team: Cardozo closes the doors of El Tri to Rogelio Funes Mori

For a couple of weeks, the rumor of a possible call from Rogelio Funes Mori the Mexican National Team has gained considerable strength and has generated various opinions, such as that of Jose Saturnino Cardozo, who closed the doors of the Tri the striker of the Rayados del Monterrey.

In an interview for ESPN, Cardozo highlighted the great qualities of “Twin” Funes Mori, ensuring that he is a fairly complete striker and quickly managed to adapt to Liga MX and Rayados’ style.

“He is a player who adapted very well to Monterrey, who has a physical presence in the area, pivots very well, heads very well. There are two types, the good striker and the scorer, I have him as a scorer. “

However, “El Diablo Mayor” made it clear that the players who wear the shirt of the Mexican National Team have to be Mexican by birth, because in this way they will truly know what it is to defend their country and will be able to deliver themselves on the field.

“In Mexico you have to work with Mexicans and the player has to be Mexican. I love that he says, “Mexicans, who were born here, really play in the Mexican National Team.” That is my way of thinking, even in Paraguay I have said that whoever wears the Paraguayan National Team shirt is really people who were born in Paraguay “

“I am not saying that there is no love from abroad that arrives, as it happened with me that I stayed a long time, but I mean this. I like to see the player who defends his country, who feels what it is to defend your country “

