Mexican National Team: Call for Gerardo “Tata” Martino for the League of Nations

The Mexican National Team presented the list of players summoned by Gerardo “el Tata” Martino for the Final Four of the CONCACAF Nations League, who will also be in the friendly matches against the teams of Iceland and Honduras.

Through his social networks, the Tri published the list of the 30 players called up for the Nations League, where Mexico will face Costa Rica in the semifinals on June 3. In case of going to the final, the Aztec team would be playing on the 6th of the same month against the winner of the duel between Honduras and the United States.

Prior to these encounters, the Mexican National Team will face the Icelandic National Team on May 29, and then face their counterpart from Honduras on June 11; both friendly duels.

The Announcement of Gerardo Martino for the Nations League:

Porters: Cota Robles Rodolfo, Ochoa Magaña Francisco Guillermo, Orozco Domínguez Jonathan Emmanuel, Talavera Díaz Alfredo

Defenses: Álvarez Velázquez Edson Omar, Araujo Razo Néstor Alejandro, Arteaga Zamora Gerardo Daniel, Gallardo Vasconcelos Jesús Daniel, Montes Castro César Jasib, Moreno Herrera Héctor Alfredo, Rodríguez Alanís Luis Alfonso, Rodríguez del Portal Osvaldo, Romo Barrón Luis Francisco, Salcedo Hernández Carlos Joel , Sánchez Ramos Jorge Eduardo.

Media: Alvarado Hernández Roberto Carlos, Antuna Romero Carlos Uriel, Córdova Reyes Francisco Sebastián, Dos Santos Ramírez Jonathan, Guardado Hernández José Andrés, Gutiérrez Galaviz Erick Gabriel, Herrera López Héctor Miguel, Lainez Leyva Diego, Pineda Alvarado Orbelín, Pizarro Thomas Rodolfo Gilbert, Rodríguez Gomez Carlos Alberto.

Forwards: Corona Ruiz Jesús Manuel, Jiménez Rodríguez Raúl Alonso, Lozano Bahena Hirving Rodrigo, Martín Mex Henry Josué, Pulido Izaguirre Alan.

