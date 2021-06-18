Mexican National Team: Call for Gerardo Martino for the 2021 Gold Cup

After the last three matches of the Mexican National Team where he could not get any triumphs, the coach of Mexico, Gerardo Martino, made known the preliminary list of players that would integrate the Final call for the next Gold Cup 2021.

As marked by the competition regulations of the CONCACAF, Gerardo Martino He delivered a provisional list of players who could make up the final squad of 23 players for the Gold Cup, which would be announced no later than ten days before Mexico’s debut in the tournament.

Mexico will debut on July 10 against a team that will come out of the last qualifying round where 4 teams compete (Trinidad and Tobago, Monserrat, Cuba and French Guyana. The Tricolor will also share the group with El Salvador and Curaçao.

The preliminary list of the Mexican National Team for the 2021 Gold Cup: Alejandro Zendejas Alexis Vega Johan Vázquez Ian Torres Alfredo Talavera Gilberto Sepúlveda Jorge Sánchez Erick Sánchez Carlos Salcedo Marcel Ruíz Luis Romo Osvaldo Rodríguez Luis Rodríguez Carlos Rodríguez Diego Reyes José Ramírez Alan Pulido Orbelín Pineda Jonathan Orozco Gillermo Ochoa Alan Mozo Héctor Moreno César Montes Alejandro Mayorga Henry Martín JJ Macías Hirving Lozano Vladimir Loroña Erik Lara Miguel Layún Diego Lainez Héctor Herrera Javier Hernández Víctor Guzmán Erick Gutiérrez Andrés Guarded Hugo González Santiago Giménez Jesús Gallardo Rogelio Funes Mori José Esquivel Jonathan Dos Santos Roberto de la Rosa Rodolgo Cota Jesús Corona Sebastián Cordóva Luis Chávez Alan Cervantes Fernando Beltrán Gerardo Arteaga Nestor Araujo Uriel Antuna Jesus Ricardo Angulo Jesús Alberto Angulo Edson Álvarez Kevin Alvarez Efraín Álvarez Roberto Alvarado Erick Aguirre Rodolfo Pizarro

The Mexican National Team has two friendly matches left before its debut in the Gold Cup; He will first play against Panama on June 30, the deadline for submitting the final call for the tournament; plus a game against Nigeria on July 3.

What do the regulations for the Gold Cup say? 10. LIST OF PLAYERS 10.1. Each Participating Member Association must choose its representative national team with the best players who are citizens of its country or under its jurisdiction, and who are eligible for selection, in accordance with the provisions of the corresponding FIFA Regulations. 10.2. Each Member Association that participates in the Competition must provide Concacaf with a provisional list of a maximum of 60 players (4 must be goalkeepers), no later than 18 GOLD 2021 CUP REGULATIONS 30 days before the start of the group phase of the Competition. Players may not be added to the provisional roster after the specific stipulated deadline. This list must reflect the surname, first name, date of birth and passport number of each player, as stated in their International Passport, in addition to any other information required by Concacaf. This information must be presented through the COMET platform as shown. 10.3. Each Member Association Participating in The Competition must submit to Concacaf their final roster of up to 23 players (3 of whom must be goalkeepers) no later than 10 days before the start of the group phase of The Competition. Concacaf will provide the specifications of said list through a circular. The players on the final list must be selected from the provisional list of players. This information must be presented through the COMET platform as shown. 10.4. A player who appears on the final list can only be replaced during The Competition in the event of a serious injury, up to a maximum of 24 hours before the start of his team’s first match in the Group Stage, and must be removed from the list. provisional. This also includes teams qualified from the Gold Cup Prelims to the Group Stage. The replacement must be approved in writing by Concacaf or the Medical Committee after receiving and accepting a written detailed medical evaluation with a valid doctor’s seal or letterhead in one of the four official Concacaf languages. Concacaf or the Medical Committee will approve the request if the injury is serious enough to prevent the player from participating in the Competition. After approval, the Association will immediately appoint a replacement and inform the Concacaf General Secretariat in this regard. The substitute player must be assigned the jersey number of the injured player whom he will replace.

