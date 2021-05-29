Mexican national team boasts a video of Uriel Antuna’s goal and ends up busted

The Mexican Soccer Team boasted in their social networks a superb fantasy goal from the striker of the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara, Uriel antuna, who showed off in one of Mexico’s training sessions prior to his friendly match this Saturday against the selective of Iceland on AT&T in Dallas, Texas, in the United States.

Through its social networks, the Mexican National Team boasted of the ‘magic ‘of the Brujo Antuna, who ‘solved’ a fantasy by scoring from behind the goal line, shooting with an impressive jump rope and sending the ball to the back of the net.

Read also. Cruz Azul: Juan Reynoso and ‘the other curse’ that he wants to annihilate against Santos Laguna

Before the jewel of Uriel Antuna, the goalkeeper of Club América, Guillermo Ochoa, He left a message in the publication, acknowledging the technical gesture of the ‘hated’ rival footballer, who recently was involved in a controversy over some statements in which he admitted that he would play for the cream club.

“He put on the Brujo”, answered Ochoa to the question raised by the TRI account.

Paco Memo’s comment attracted the arrival of some Americanists, who again gave their approval for a future arrival of the Chivas winger and former Los Angeles Galaxy footballer.

On the other hand, the Flock fans are still ‘hurt’ with Uriel Antuna and did not miss the opportunity to overwhelm the Lagunero player, telling him that this is how he should take the shots when he is in an official match, especially when he wears the Flock shirt, where he was due in the last semester.

“I wish that Antuna would play in my flock and not the one they send us” “And is he going to shoot 2 or 3 meters behind the goal? Or how … of course I understand that it is a corner kick “ “If I put the centers like that, I would be playing Champions”

Also read: Cruz Azul vs Santos Laguna: Probable lineups for the 2021 Clausura Final

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content