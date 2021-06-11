Mexican National Team: Atlético de Madrid would not loan Héctor Herrera for Tokyo 2021

The Mexican Olympic Team that he directs Jaime lozano will begin their ‘battle’ to have the possibility of having the footballers who are active in football in Europe, both players who give the age limit, as well as their possible reinforcements, because by not being FIFA date, the teams are not obliged to give them up for the Soccer Tournament of the Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games.

Under this argument, the midfielder of the Atlético de Madrid, Héctor Herrera, would not have the possibility of playing the Olympics as a reinforcement of the TRI, since Atleti would not lend the player, remaining outside the call Jimmy Lozano.

Atlético does not plan to release one more player in this preseason, because with the arrival of the Copa América and the European Cup of Nations, they would be losing 12 players this summer.

Herrera is against the sword and the wall, because his previous season with the mattresses was full of ups and downs with injuries and his case of contagion, so this preseason could define his course in the champion box of La Liga de España.

Simeone could give the Mexican more minutes after Lucas Torreira left Atletico Madrid this summer, so Hector is in the running to pair with Koke in midfield.

If he does not play the Olympics, Herrera could be considered for the 2021 Gold Cup, a tournament that does fit into the FIFA Date, so the HH would have space in the TRI Mayor with Gerardo Martino.

Fernando Navarro, candidate to take Herrera’s place in the Gold Cup.

In the event that Herrera obtained permission to play the Olympic tournament, Mexico’s coach, Gerardo Martino, would target Fernando Navarro of the León Club to take HH’s place as a right-wing midfielder.

