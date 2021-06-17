Mexican National Team: Armando Archundia launches a letter to Funes Mori after his naturalization

Armando Archudia, former Mexican referee, expressed his feelings for the naturalization of Rogelio Funes Mori, forward of the Rayados de Monterrey in the MX League, which makes him eligible for the Mexican National Team for the Gold Cup to be played this summer .

In an interview for the MedioTiempo portal, Archundia launched a letter to the attacker of Rayados, challenging him to sing with all his strength the National Anthem of Mexico to show his ‘affection’ for the National Team and the country.

Also read: Mexican National Team: FIFA authorizes the change of selection to Rogelio Funes Mori

Along the same lines, Archundia assured that there have been cases of foreign soccer players who became naturalized Mexicans to obtain some benefit in particular, either by earning money or having a higher status and that that gave them a good showcase.

“Now the conscience of each one who makes this decision, that it is not easy, that if he is going to play for the Mexican National Team that he does it because the coach invites him and not because of a situation of convenience, it seems to me that with Funes Mori it doesn’t go that way, I hope it sings the Mexican National Anthem with force ”, he declared.

When they are summoned they do not sing the National Anthem, that’s why I say, if the coach summons it and makes a difference, welcome; but if the opposite happens, they only do it to participate in a World Cup, “said Archundia.

In addition, he was questioned about whether Funes Mori should go to the Qatar 2022 World Cup, something he answered in the affirmative, as long as Raúl Jiménez is not in a position to play.

“I see him (Funes Mori) in the World Cup if Raúl Jiménez does not recover … Chicharito has to be, in my opinion, when he has gone to the National Team, he is always a reference,” he concluded.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content