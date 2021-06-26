Mexican National Team: Antonio Mohamed and his message to Funes Mori after being summoned to the Gold Cup

Antonio Mohamed, former coach of the Rayados de Monterrey, Club América and Xolos de Tijuana in the MX League, expressed his opinion about the call of Rogelio Funes Mori with the Mexican National Team for the Gold Cup, assuring that he is a great striker and that therefore he will be very successful. well in the Tricolor.

In an interview for the High Pressure program, the ‘Turco’ Mohamed pointed out that Funes Mori, Rayados forward, has great conditions that were not valued in Argentina and that now that he is with Mexico, he will be able to show all his qualities.

“Rogelio Funes Mori is going to do very well in the Mexico National Team. He is an elite player who is not recognized in #Argentina”, declared the ‘Turco’ Mohamed during the High Pressure program.

On the other hand, the ‘Turk’ Mohamed described the choice of Lionel Scaloni as coach of the Argentina National Team as unfair, but now he is showing that he has grown a lot and that therefore they will have to support him so that the good results are given.

Scaloni’s appointment seemed unfair to me, but now we have to support him. It is showing that it has grown a lot. Scaloni is learning as he goes, he never directed, “he said.

