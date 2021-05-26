Mexican National Team: Announce friendly matches for the Tri Femenil against world champions

The Mexican Football Federation officially announced, the dispute of two friendly matches for the Mexico Women’s National Team of Mónica Vergara, in front of her similar one of the USA current world champions.

The Mexico Women’s National Team will face its counterpart from the United States on July 1 and 5, 2021, at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field, Connecticut, “was the message from the federation on its social networks.

The first preparation match between both teams will take place on Thursday, July 1 at 6:38 p.m., while the second match will take place on Monday, July 5 at 4:08 p.m., both times in central Mexico. .

The team led by Mónica Vergara comes from a tour of the old continent, where Spain and Slovakia were measured, while previously Costa Rica had been measured at the Azteca stadium and in the CAR of the FMF.

