Mexican National Team: Ángel Zaldívar did not go to Rio 2016 because of Matías Almeyda

Raúl “Potro” Gutiérrez lived the experience of not being able to count on footballers in the Olympic Games, who were not loaned by their respective teams, for example, he revealed that Matías Almeyda did not want to lend the striker Angel Zaldívar.

“I think it has to do with the politics of each team, I had things that I wanted to take to Zaldívar and Almeyda at that time with everything that had played Olympics and knew what it was about, he did not lend it to me and supposedly there were too many Chivas players. It could be a valid pretext, but sometimes they are positions of the coaches, ”he replied.

El Potro also recalled that Tecatito Corona was one of the footballers who could not be in Rio 2016 either, as Porto was not willing to lend their star.

“There are very particular situations, I can say about Tecatito. My ideal forward was Tecate on the right, Chucky on the left and Oribe. There were 30 million euros of reasons why Porto did not lend me Corona ”, he stressed.

Now history repeats itself and current strategist Jaime Lozano is having problems with the loan of some players such as Diego Lainez and Edson Álvarez.

