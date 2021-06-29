Mexican National Team: Andrés Guardado will miss the 2021 Gold Cup

The Mexican National Team continues to have problems facing the start of the 2021 Gold Cup, since now it would be Andrés Guarded who would cause a loss due to injury, after he presented discomfort during one of the training sessions of the Tri.

According to information from Balam Sports, “The Little Prince” Saved will be off the courts for approximately a month, after the corresponding exams were carried out during the concentration of the Tri.

“Andrés Guardado MISSES THE GOLD CUP! He will be out for about a month. Gerardo Martino will decide if he leaves the concentration “

This loss is added to that of José Juan Macías, who will not be able to be for the friendly duels against Panama and Nigeria, after suffering a tear in his leg during the preparation work for the Tri Sub-23.

Now it only remains to know if Andrés Guardado will continue concentrating with the Mexican National Team or will return with Real Betis to continue with his rehabilitation, since Gerardo “el Tata” Martino has previously called up players who are injured (as happened with the same Guardado ), for what they contribute to the group.

