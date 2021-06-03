Mexican National Team: Andrés Guardado wants to “remove” the thorn of the Olympic Games

The midfielder of Real Betis Balompié, Andrew Saved The possibility of playing the Olympic Games with El Tri is distant, the captain of the Mexican National Team recognized his desire to be in Tokyo, however, everything seems to indicate that he will remain pending in his career.

“Yes, I said it and I always had that thorn. At that time it was still tied and the illusion has not gone away, but things have turned out like this. Jimmy Lozano has not seen fit to put me on the list of possible reinforcements and we must respect that. “

Also read: Club América: Arturo Vidal gives the ‘Yes’ to Santiago Solari to reinforce the Eagles

“One is to help and contribute, if I was not considered, nothing happens. It will not give me time in four years, but it will be something that will remain when the years go by. Several have already passed and I have not had to be. We all have something pending and for me it will be the Olympic Games ”, explained the Betis midfielder.

Since 2019, Guardado reiterated his desire to be part of the Tri Olímpico as one of the reinforcements, missing the editions of Beijing 2008, London 2012, Rio de Janeiro 2016 and now Tokyo 2020.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content