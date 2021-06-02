Mexican National Team: Andrés Guardado seriously sees himself facing the Nations League and the Gold Cup

The Mexican National Team and the Costa Rica selection They are preparing to meet in the City of Denver, Colorado, in one of the matches corresponding to the ‘Final Four’ in the Concacaf Nations League.

In a press videoconference, midfielder Andrés Guarded affirmed that the tricolor is obliged to take seriously and conquer both the League of Nations and the gold Cup to continue climbing towards the Qatar World Cup 2022.

“It is an official tournament and it is taken with all seriousness. Being Concacaf tournaments and with us, we have an obligation to win. We have a challenge as a group, that every day they are productive on the court and together. Gold Champions, which is the goal of this summer. We must win everything that is played in Concacaf: Nations League, Gold Cup and seek to be in the next World Cup, “he said.

Regarding the setting of the game scene, the midfielder of the Real Betis He declared that it will be important to adapt and show the best level collectively and individually to achieve victory.

“We have to adapt to everything, be it weather, stadium or city, and play our best football to win the games. Each game we must give a little more and individually be at the highest level,” he explained.

