Mexican National Team: Andrés Guardado receives recognition for his 150 games with El Tri (PHOTO)

The midfielders Andrés Guarded, Diego Lainez Y Edson Alvarez are the new developments in the concentration of the Mexican National Team for the friendly match against the Iceland selection.

Facing the round of the ‘Final Four’ in the first edition of the Concacaf Nations League and the gold Cup, the veteran Real Betis midfielder has received a pleasant surprise and that he has shown off on social networks.

Through Twitter, the ‘Little Prince’ spread the photos of the recognition he received after reaching the number of 150 games defending the colors of El Tri, accompanied by the following words of thanks.

“And follow the account … thanks for everything @miseleccionmx !!”, he wrote.

It should be noted that the Mexican National Team will face its counterpart from Iceland in a preparation match for the semifinals of the Concacaf Nations League against the Selection of Costa Rica.

