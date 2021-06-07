Mexican National Team: Andrés Guardado is torn to pieces for missing a penalty; the first with the TRI

The captain of the Mexican National Team, Andrés Guarded, He was the ‘villain’ in the final of the Concacaf League of Nations against the United States, as the so-called Principle missed the penalty kick with which Mexico could have tied the score with a few minutes remaining for the second overtime to end , sending the game to definition in penalty shootout.

Guarded took the ball and went to the penalty spot with the security that the 163 games played with the Mexican National Team gave, but not even his vast experience and high effectiveness from the eleven steps could prevent his failure, the first with the TRI shirt.

Guarded shot with power but at medium height and without crossing the shot too much, allowing the North American goalkeeper to stop the charge with relative ease, unleashing the joy of the few American fans present in the game.

This was only the first penalty missed by Guardado with the Mexican National Team, and the third in his entire career as a professional player, after 14 attempts. Andrés had missed two with PSV of the Netherlands.

Guarded penalties with the Mexican National Team Scored vs Costa Rica in the 2015 Gold Cup Scored vs Panama in the 2015 Gold Cup Scored vs Panama in the 2015 Gold Cup Scored vs Canada in Qualifiers in 2016 Scored vs Belgium in a friendly match in 2017

Failed vs USA in Nations League in 2021

At the club level, it was charged as follows:

Deportivo La Coruña: 5 scored out of 5 shots PSV: 2 missed out of 32 attempts

After the failure, the Mexican soccer player was harshly criticized on social networks, as many do not see him as a trustworthy collector, despite the fact that his percentage of effectiveness is too high.

And even more shame the way that Andrés Guarded Throws it …. !!! – Jose Luis Carranza R (@ JoseLui73868888) June 7, 2021

It is now time for Andrés’s retirement saved – luis (@ LuisAtilano10) June 7, 2021

@ jeronimocamber2 @ FD1340AM good morning uncle camby, as I had already pointed out in many mentions of the super goal, it is in doubt that Andrés saved him for the Qatar World Cup, he is no longer that important player in midfield, physically I do not see him well I participate by barbecue – Alberto Corral (@ betoo85) June 7, 2021

Good morning to everyone except Andres Guardado – The Dallas (@ dallas2388) June 7, 2021

The game was lost when Andrés Guardado entered, in football and mentally. Can’t go back to tri. – FAN10 (@ SoyFan10) June 7, 2021

Romo took the penalty against Costa Rica as GOD And they put the useless Andrés Guarded to shoot – Bullying Futbolero (@BullyingFutbol) June 7, 2021

