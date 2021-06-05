Mexican National Team: Andrés Guardado goes after Claudio Suárez’s record and a world record

The Concacaf Nations League Final will be one more step that will rise Andrew Saved in the select list of players with the most games played with the Mexican National Team, increasing their chances of reaching the historic mark of the legendary Aztec defender, Claudio Suárez, who left his record in 177 appearances.

With 163 games played with TRI, ‘The Little Prince’ Andrés Guarded seems to have legs to dethrone the ‘Emperor’ Claudio Suárez as the player with the most games played wearing the shirt of the national representative.

Faced with this possibility, the former player of the Pumas de la UNAM and the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara, Claudio Suárez, predicted that Andrés Guardado will reach this mark without problems, even to surpass the international record that Ahmed Hassan has with Egypt.

“I never thought of adding so many games, it was as a consequence of being constantly in calls and when I realized it I had already added many and had broken the record. I even had to be in first place at the world level and now Andrés is very close and I think he is going to achieve it ”, Claudio commented in an interview for the newspaper Récord.

The Emperor assured that the level of Andrés Guarded gives him to play many more games, remembering that he is a fundamental piece in the scheme of Tata Martino, which is why he predicts several more participations defending the green.

Players with the most matches in the Mexican National Team: Claudio Suárez 177 PJ Andrés Guardado 163 PJ Rafael Márquez 148 PJ Pavel Pardo 146 PJ Gerardo Torrado 144 PJ

Regarding the career of the Little Prince, Suárez assured that the emergence of the Atlas must be considered as a historical one of the Mexican National Team, since it is highly commendable to spend a hundred games with a national representative, in addition to having surpassed his mark of more triumphs with the TRI .

Players with the most matches in his National Team Ahmed Hassan. Egypt. 184 PJ Sergio Ramos. Spain. 180 PJ Ahmed Mubak. Oman. 170 PJ Bader Al Mutawa. Kuwait. 178 PJ Claudio Suárez. Mexico. 177 PJ.

Guarded is very close to achieving his 100th victory with the Mexican jersey, being the Aztec footballer with the most wins in the National Team (96).

Players with the most victories in his National Team Sergio Ramos. Spain. 130 wins. Iker Casillas. Spain. 121 Xavi Hernandez. Spain. 100 Cristiano Ronaldo. Portugal. 102

