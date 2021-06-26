Mexican National Team: Andrés Guardado could be out for the 2021 Gold Cup

The Mexican Soccer Team that is preparing for the next Concacaf Gold Cup has set off the alarms due to a muscular discomfort that the midfielder and captain of the tricolor presented, Andrew Saved, who left the session this Saturday in the High Performance Center in Mexico City.

According to the report of the journalist, Gibran Araige, Guarded could be low for the Gold Cup 2021, Although everything will depend on the results of the medical tests that will be carried out on the footballer.

“The captain of El Tri had a muscular discomfort during training this Saturday. Medical tests will be carried out to determine the severity of the injury, ”Araige tweeted.

MEXICAN SELECTION SAVED DOUBT FOR GOLD CUP The captain of Tri had a muscle discomfort during training this Saturday. Medical tests will be done to know the severity of the injury !!! @ TUDNUSA @TUDNMEX – Gibran Araige (@GibranAraige) June 26, 2021

If confirmed, this would be the first loss of the Mexican National Team for the Gold Cup, because in the case of José Juan Macías, the Chivas forward was considered to travel to the Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games.

Mexico will debut on July 10 in the Gold Cup against an opponent that will come out of the tie between Trinidad and Tobago, Montserrat, Cuba and French Guyana.

