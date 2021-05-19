Mexican National Team: Andrés Guardado chooses the “future” of Mexican Soccer

Slowly Diego Lainez has stolen the glances in the Real Betis Balompié from Manuel Pellegrini, with whom he has had much more opportunity to play, even winning the title in some games.

It is not a mistake, that the goal of Andrew Saved Against Eibar it was the assistance of the former Águilas del América player, so the Little Prince himself praised the level and future of Diego Lainez.

“When I came here as a young man, there were few of us who were in Europe, today we find more Mexicans. For us, our great reference for the future is Diego,” said Guardado.

In addition, the Verdiblanco midfielder pointed out that Lainez made the best decision when he arrived at Betis, contrary to what he pointed out in Mexico.

“Since he came and received a lot of criticism, to my liking from all kinds of characters in Mexico, who said that it has to be done. There is no rule in Mexico or in any country that says that you are going to succeed. You have to seize opportunities and at that time it was a dream for him to come to Europe.

“He made the right decision. Afterwards it is difficult to adapt being young, but to him or to anyone, even if he had gone to Holland, because of the offer he had from there. At the time Erick Gutiérrez left and he could not consolidate, to Edson too. It cost him work. It’s complicated anywhere, call it the league and whatever team it is, “said Guardado.

