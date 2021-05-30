Mexican National Team: Andrés Guardado breaks Tri’s historic record

The Mexican National Team midfielder, Andrés Guardado surpassed the record set by Claudio Suárez and became the player with the most triumphs with El Tri, this after the victory against Iceland in Dallas Texas.

The Real Betis Balompié player reached 96 victories after Chucky Lozano scored the double to overcome the adverse score in the friendly match of the Mexican National Team.

Claudio Suárez achieved the record in 14 years as a national team between 1992 and 2006. Guarded has done it in 16 years with El Tri from his debut in 2005 to date.

“Everything has been a consequence of work, of the team’s perseverance, of maintaining a level. After these records are added, but I want to continue seeing it like this, that it is a consequence of my work and if I reach that record (of more games with the Tri) is also welcome, but the most important thing is the group objective “, assured Andrés after the victory.

The podium is completed by Rafa Márquez with 86 matches won, behind the champion of the Champions League is Gerardo Torrado with 85 and Pavel Pardo with 71 wins.

