Mexican national team: André Marín attacks with El Tri players for the defeat against Wales

Sports journalist André Marin of the chain Fox Sports MX, attacked some players of the Mexican National Team after the match against Welsh, ensuring that they are not to be starters in the team.

Read: Cruz Azul: Sofía Schellemberg shows off her tremendous figure with a flirty photo in a cherry swimsuit

Herrera is not there, he comes from a very long injury, Guarded is not there, there are several who are not at a level to be starters, no matter how much history they have in the Mexican National Team “, were the words of André Marín.

The controversial sports journalist spoke on the “Last Word” program, where he assured that several players are not to be headlines in the selection, including Andrés Guardado and Héctor Herrera, who have been coming out of long injuries.

Also read: Chivas: David Faitelson shoots Víctor Manuel Vucetich and sets an example for the Female Herd

André Marín was clear that there are several footballers whose history is respected in the team, but he made it clear that they should not be headlines, taking several names ahead of them, including Carlos Salcedo.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content