Mexican National Team: André Marín attacks Uriel Antuna for his performance against USA

The sports journalist André Marin of the Fox Sports MX chain, attacked strongly against the soccer player Uriel Antuna, for his performance with the Mexican team in front of USA in the League of Nations.

ANTUNA IS A FARCE, YESTERDAY HE PLAYED AS IN CHIVAS “, were the words of André Marín in front of his teammates.

The controversial communicator spoke loudly on the ‘Radio Fox Sports’ program, where he assured his partner Alberto Lati that the Chivas del Guadalajara footballer is a farce, remaining on duty in this match.

El Tri fell in the final of the Concacaf Champions League against the United States, with Uriel Antuna being considered one of the players who were left behind in his performance, being compared to what he does in Liga MX.

