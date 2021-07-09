Mexican National Team and Europe, the objectives of Carlos Acevedo

Despite his young age, Carlos Acevedo has become one of Santos Laguna’s benchmarks in the MX League, as his great performances have even made him a “candidate” for the goal of the Mexican National Team.

In an interview for the club, Carlos Acevedo spoke about these comments that he deserves a chance at El Tri, ensuring that they motivate him to keep working. In addition, he commented that he is aware that he still needs to polish some details to be considered in the National Team.

Also read: Cruz Azul: Adrián Aldrete began his rehabilitation after being operated

“Many positive compliments, they fill me with a lot of pride and a lot of good vibes. I know I have to keep working, I have to keep showing what I’ve been doing on the pitch, polishing many details. In due course that opportunity will come and I plan to make the most of it “

“The mind and the heart are always there to fight and to seek goals.” Tremendous words from Captain! Acevedo left us a very special message. #ModeGuerrero⚔️ pic.twitter.com/SV7kiROXDM – Club Santos (@ClubSantos) July 9, 2021

Acevedo also revealed that one of his dreams is to be able to play in the old continent, but he assured that at the moment he is focused on establishing himself as one of the referents of Santos Laguna and the Liga MX.

“Very happy that not only in Torreón (they speak well of him), but at the national level. That fills me with great pride and it is a very important responsibility, to play a better role every time “

“Of course I have those goals of emigrating to European football, but I think the first step is to be in Santos, to establish myself in Mexican football, and time and God will tell”

Visit our channel Youtube for you to enjoy our content: