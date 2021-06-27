Mexican National Team: Álvaro Morales tunde El Tri and asks for the call of Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández

Álvaro Morales, ESPN commentator and one of the main detractors of Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández when he is not at an optimal level, has requested his return to the Mexican National Team in the absence of forwards, after Alan Pulido’s injury in MLS.

Without Raúl Jiménez, Álvaro Morales believes that it is time to call Javier Hernández to the National Team, since he is ‘on’ in MLS, with his best goalscoring start in his entire career.

“Although it is not that it is going to make a difference, it has never been consolidated in the National Team, Chicharito, historical scorer, is still on and the Federation and the team’s technical body must be under pressure, if not, what cynicism. It is not that we are going to be world champions but we don’t have one of these. ” Álvaro Morales said.

Likewise, he assured that Rogelio Funes Mori will also play under pressure, as he must be the player who makes the difference in the absence of Javier Hernández, whom he wants to see at TRI.

“If you want fish, if you want more percentage of the premiums, give it to them, damn it. It is the figure of the Selection.” The ESPN reporter commented.

