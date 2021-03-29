Mexican National Team: Álvaro Morales praises Mexico’s game and mocks the United States

The Mexican National Team and the United States National Team experience two different situations after the semifinals of the Concacaf Pre-Olympic tournament have been held, for two places for the Tokyo Olympics 2021.

The Mexican team achieved the pass to the Olympics after beating its similar from Canada, while the painting of the Stars and Stripes consummated the failure of the contest by falling before Honduras.

Faced with this situation, Álvaro ‘Brujo’ Morales, the narrator and commentator of ESPN, He manifested on social networks praising the classification to the Olympic Games of the Tricolor box and made fun of the situation that Americans live.

“Hahahaha … The great generation of American football … Everyone’s team … everyone who …?”

“Were these the American footballers who were going to win what …?”

“El Tri in JJOO And … The United States National Team? And the pro ‘soccer’?”.

“Whether they like it or not, whether it fits them or not, Mexico, in @Concacaf, is their father …”, he wrote.