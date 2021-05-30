Mexican National Team: Alfredo Talavera delighted to return with El Tri

The Mexican National Team beat Iceland 2 goals to 1 in the friendly match held at the AT&T Stadium in Texas and it was Alfredo Talavera who analyzed the performance of El Tri.

“Here we had to start with a good performance, beyond the result. The first minutes were complicated, we did not have the ball so much, we got rid of it very quickly, but in the last 20, 25 minutes we had the ball, we had arrival We were more direct about the rival goal, that gave us more confidence and the second half was practically all of us, “revealed Talavera in an interview with TUDN at the end of the game.

Also read: Yanet García unleashes the ‘madness’ wearing her charms in ‘spicy’ photo

“We knew it was a very important game because of the way it played, so that comes later, there are many things at stake and very important,” he added.

The Pumas goalkeeper said he felt good under the three posts of the Tricolor despite having received a score.

“I felt very good, we have to continue down that path, it is a reward for what the entire National Team does, these are moments that we have to live them, we have to enjoy them, but with full responsibility,” said Alfredo Talavera.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content