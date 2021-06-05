Mexican National Team: Alexis Vega “welcomes” the Jury at the Tri Olímpico (VIDEO)

After becoming champion with the Cruz Azul Machine in the Closing Tournament 2021, Sebastian Jurado traveled to Spain to report with the Mexican Under-23 Team that will begin their preparation for the Tokyo Olympics.

On his first day with the rest of the Tri Sub-23 players, Jurado received a rather special “welcome” from Alexis Vega, striker for Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara.

Also read: Liga MX: Club León makes official the arrival of Santiago Ormeño as reinforcement for AP21

Through his Twitter account, Vega reposted a video of the account in English of the Mexican National Team, in which he appears scoring a real goal for Sebastián Jurado.

“Welcome brother ! @seba_jurado “, Alexis Vega wrote in the publication, to which Jurado responded only with” I stand up. “

The Mexican National Team will have a “European” preparation for the Tokyo Olympic Games, as in their tour of the old continent they will face the teams of Romania, Saudi Arabia and Australia.

Visit our channel Youtube for you to enjoy our content: