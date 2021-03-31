Mexican National Team: Alexis Vega receives the Concacaf Pre-Olympic Golden Ball

The Mexican Under-23 team was crowned champion of the Concacaf Pre-Olympic, by defeating its similar from Honduras on penalties, in a tournament where Alexis vega ended up being recognized as the best player of the tournament.

At the award ceremony, at the end of the match, the forward of the Tri and of the Chivas Rayadas from Guadalajara was awarded the Golden Ball of the Pre-Olympic, which awards him as the MVP of the championship.

Also read: Mexican National Team: Alan Cervantes against the “cabal” by touching the cup in the Pre-Olympic final

In addition to Vega, Sebastián Córdova, Club América midfielder, received the golden boot as the Pre-Olympic scorer, after scoring four annotations throughout the tournament.

To the surprise of many, the gold glove for the best goalkeeper of the Concacaf Pre-Olympic was taken by Alex Güity, goalkeeper of the Honduras National Team, who finished above Sebastián Jurado.

The Mexican National Team was crowned in the Pre-Olympic after defeating Honduras 5-4 on penalties, after the match ended tied at one goal in regular time.

Both teams reached the final already qualified for the Tokyo Olympics, after Mexico left Canada on the road and Honduras did the same with the United States.

Visit our channel Youtube for you to enjoy our content: