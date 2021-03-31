Mexican National Team: Alexis Vega is seen hanging the gold medal in the JO

After achieving the tournament championship Concacaf pre-Olympic, the forward of the Chivas Rayadas from Guadalajara, Alexis vega He confessed that the goal of Tri is to win the Gold Medal at the Olympic Games again, as it happened in London 2012.

“We know that Mexico has already won a gold medal and we want to mark our own history, transcend and I am excited, of course I see myself together with my colleagues hanging a medal at the Olympics,” he declared at a conference.

The Rebaño forward revealed the pride he feels in representing El Tri in any category and said he was psyched up to play a great role in Tokyo and put the name of Mexico at the top.

“My first dream as a child was to be able to play in the first division and later dress in green, now that it comes true, wearing this shirt is a source of pride. Soon we are going to be in the Olympics and I know that we are going to kill ourselves to raise up our country, “he said.

Vega He considered that they always work to the maximum and focuses on giving their maximum and assured that he will reintegrate with the Sacred Herd at his best level.

“As a player, you never like to see your team have a hard time. I always work hard to give my best and I am aware that now returning with my team I will come back more motivated ”, he explained.

