Mexican National Team: Alexis Vega and his great gesture to Luis Ángel Malagón prior to the game vs Canada

The Mexican National Team is looking to ensure its place in the Tokyo Olympics 2021 measuring itself before Canada selection, in the activity of the semifinals in the Concacaf Pre-Olympic tournament.

After suffering a strong injury in the match against the Selection of the United States, the goalkeeper Luis Angel Malagón He appeared on the Jalisco stadium field of play to wish his teammates luck.

In his absence, forward Alexis Vega showed his support for the goalkeeper of the Rays of Necaxa in the warm-up before the start of the game against the maple leaf squad and that have made it viral on social networks.

Through Instagram, the Mexican national team released the image showing the attacker of the Chivas Rayadas of Guadalajara wearing Luis Ángel Malagón’s jersey dedicating the game to him.

“What a crack, @ Alexis_Vega9! May today’s game also go for @angel_malagonv! Vamoooos! #Bad Force | # FMFporNuestroF Fútbol”, they wrote.

