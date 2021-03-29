Mexican National Team: Alejandro Vela will try to convince Carlos Vela to go to the Olympic Games

Former striker Alejandro Vela, brother of Carlos candle, He declared on social networks that he will try to convince the Los Angeles FC player to go to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games as a reinforcement, to be held in July and August.

Vela, a Mexican striker, retired from the Mexican National Team after the 2018 World Cup in Russia, however, it could be one of the alternatives for Tokyo 2020.

Also read: Sergio ‘Kun’ Agüero announces that he is leaving Manchester City at the end of the season

“My @ alexvelag11 tell Cracklitos to give you (us) a birthday present to go to the Olympics, please.” Felipe Morales, an analyst at W Deportes, wrote to him.

“It wouldn’t be bad at all ehhh !!! Let’s try it greetings friend”. The former Chivas and Cruz Azul player, Alejandro Vela, replied.

Carlos Vela could have attended the London 2012 Olympic Games but he declined the call and missed the Gold medal, so it could be a new opportunity to get it.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content