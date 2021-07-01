Mexican National Team: Alcohol and drugs at a national team party before the World Cup

Aimée Álvarez, model and Mexican designer, revealed details of the famous party of the Mexican National Team prior to the 2018 World Cup in Russia, in which the elements were accompanied by several women.

In an interview with Werevertumorro for the podcast “Very out of place”, “Mackiie89”, as it is on his social networks, he stated that at the party, organized by players, there was alcohol and some other substances available for those who wanted to take them.

The Instagram model stated that these types of parties seemed to be a kind of “valve” to take out all the pressure that the elements had within a couple of days of traveling to Russia. In addition, she made it clear that none of the guests was “pressured” to have a drink at the party.

“The whole issue they have around, alcohol and drugs, I think it is also a problem for them. You say ‘yes, three hours train’, but I think it goes further as well. I think these types of parties are their escape “

“(Did you see alcohol and other things?) The night has come, yes”

Aimée Álvarez also put an end to the rumor that all those present were escorts hired by the players, since they were only invited by message to the party, which began as a dinner.

“People think they hired us, that we are dedicated to that. I went in and saw girls just like me, all in fan mode. At 30, 40 we were in fan mode. There was never someone who said ‘it looks like they got paid’. We were all about ‘write to girls on Instagram’ “

Aimée also stated that the party continued into the wee hours of the morning and she decided to withdraw because the atmosphere was starting to get “strange”.

“It was a small party. If you wanted, you could be with whoever you wanted, as at any party. I left because it was already a point where, if you stayed, you already knew what awaited you and who was waiting for you. “

