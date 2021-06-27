Mexican National Team: Alan Pulido reveals a tremendous wound on his foot (Photo)

The Mexican National Team began to tremble due to the possible loss it would have for the next Gold Cup with the absence due to injury of one of its few nominal forwards, the player of the Kansas City of the MLS, Alan Pulido, who suffered a strong tackle during the game this Saturday night against LAFC of his compatriot Carlos Vela.

Pulido scored the first goal of the game in Kansas City’s victory, but had to leave the game in the 76th minute after a hard tackle that produced a deep cut on his right foot, which the player ‘boasted’ this Sunday.

Despite the spectacular injury, Pulido showed the possibility of returning to the fields soon, so his withdrawal from the Mexican National Team would be considered by the coaching staff, since there is still more than a month left for the tricolor’s debut in the continental fair

“I show you yesterday’s blow in the game against LAFC.-A pity that they did not even score a foul for this inning, but hey I’ll take two things, the great triumph of the team and that thank God it did not happen to adults and I will be soon back on the courts. “

In another image, Pulido showed the suture applied by doctors from the North American team, promising to return to the playing fields soon.

