Mexican National Team: Alan Pulido is in favor of the naturalized in the ‘Tri’

The convocation of Alan Pulido Last FIFA Date with the Mexican National Team generated a lot of controversy because the former Chivas striker had not been active for the San José Earthquakes in MLS for months, recalling that the season ended in November.

With the possible call for Rogelio Funes Mori in future calls, Pulido pointed out in an interview for TUDN, that the more competition there is in the ‘Tri’ is better, since he would be raising his level to win a position.

“The more competition helps me to be better, it is what has led me to be where I am. It happened to me in Tigres where another striker took me and I became in the national team. I remain calm. If there is more competition, for me better. I will try to do things better and fight for that position. “

Pulido, who was the whole process for London 2012, was left out of that occasion, so when asked about which competition he would like to go to, he did not hesitate to say that to the Tokyo Olympics, revealing that he was hurt by the decision of Luis Fernando Tena.

“Obviously Olympic Games. For the past, in which I was about to go, I did all the Pre-Olympic, I was the scorer and suddenly they did not take me. A decision of the coach who was at that time. I did not share it and in the end other kinds of things were handled to leave me out. I was a little hurt, but if they gave me a choice, I would choose the Olympics. “