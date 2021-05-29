Mexican National Team: Alan Pulido does not want to be the shadow of Raúl Jiménez and Chicharito

The front from Sporting Kansas City of the Major League Soccer, Alan Pulido He spoke of his call to the Mexican National Team, ensuring that he does not see himself as the replacement of Raul Jimenez or Javier “Chicharito” Hernándezbecause he works for his own future.

“I really don’t see him as a replacement, each player has different skills, different qualities, I just try to live in the moment, now another call is made to me that is very important to me and it is because of the good performance that I have here, It is no coincidence that Call me, last year went well, this year I’m going through a good time, that’s why my call is there, “Pulido said at a press conference.

Also read: Cruz Azul: José De Jesús Corona sends an obscene signal to the fans of Santos Laguna

Pulido stated that he would like to attend the Olympics and will continue to work to be at his best and to be considered.

“It is an opportunity that presents itself to me very good, this year there are very good competitions, many matches in the National Team, I hope it can continue to be taken into account for the World Cup, which is next year. I see it with good eyes, I am available and either of the two competitions, be it the Gold Cup or the Olympic Games if I have to go, in either of these two it will be a great happiness to be in the National Team “, he concluded.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content