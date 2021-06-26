Mexican National Team: Alan Pulido busts the detractors of Funes Mori in the Tricolor

Alan Pulido, a former Chivas Rayadas de Guadalajara forward who now plays in MLS with Sporting Kansas City, came out in defense of the Rayados de Monterrey forward Rogelio Funes Mori for his call to the Mexican National Team for the Gold Cup this summer.

In a TUDN interview, Pulido pointed out that for people it is easy to criticize and question everything but that the least guilty of all is Funes Mori and he, like everyone else, will try to contribute so that the Mexican National Team manages to win the Gold Cup.

“In Mexico it is questioned about everything, that is the reality, they say that a striker is needed, they call him and criticize him, here the least guilty is Funes Mori, here he has the opportunity and who would not want to be in a national team.”

“As I have said, for me it is welcome, I hope it can help us grow as a team and seek the objectives that we set ourselves, it will be an illusion to be playing together or doing something important for the team and for us, besides it will be a good competition . ”, He added.

“Now with the arrival of Funes Mori it is a plus that helps the team to face the upcoming tournaments, for me it is competition and as long as it benefits the national team I will see it in a good way.”

