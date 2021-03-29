Mexican National Team: Alan Pulido aims to be a starter for the match against Costa Rica

Alan Pulido will be chosen by Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino as the striker of the Mexican National Team in the match against Costa Rica this Tuesday, March 30, the second friendly for the Tricolor on the FIFA date of March.

After neither Pulido nor Henry could play against Wales, Hirving Lozano had to play as ‘9’ and the rotation did not work for Martino and Mexico fell by a score of 1-0.

Also read: Liga MX: Jordi Cortizo extends his contract with Xolos de Tijuana for 3 more years

Now, already recovered from physical discomfort, former Chivas Alan Pulido aims to be the ‘9’ to start against Costa Rica in the friendly match to be held in Austria.

Pulido again played a game with the Mexican National Team in October 2020, however, before that game, he had not worn the Tricolor shirt for about two years.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content: