Mexican National Team: Alan Cervantes against the “cabal” by touching the trophy in the Pre-Olympic final

Football player Alan Cervantes of the Mexican Sub-23 Team, touched the trophy of champion of the Concacaf pre-Olympic in the final in front of the set of Honduras, breaking the popular “cabal” that prevents touching the cup before winning it.

The central defender of Santos Laguna in Liga MX, broke this popular cabal when at the exit of the Akron Stadium tunnel he stood to one side of the tournament to caress it, drawing the attention of the fans.

For years this popular “cabal” has been known, which ensures that if a player touches the trophy when starting a final, his team ends up losing the match and the championship as punishment.

After this image of Alan Cervantes touching the trophy was released, social networks exploded commenting that the footballer had made a mistake when taking this action in the final.

