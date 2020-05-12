May 12, 2020 | 5:49 pm

The Mexican Mix rose 4.28% this Tuesday to $ 21.95 per barrel, in line with international oil prices.

With this advance, Mexican crude oil closed at its best level since March 13, when it ended at $ 24.19, and accumulated a gain of 75.60% so far in May, according to data from Banco de México.

Crude oil prices rose given expectations of further cuts in production, along with a possible recovery in demand as containment measures due to COVID-19 begin to be lifted in some countries.

WTI crude for June delivery rose 6.83% to $ 25.78 a barrel, the biggest rise since April 6, while benchmark North Sea crude Brent advanced 1.2% to $ 29.98.

. indicated that the OPEC + alliance wants to keep the oil production cuts already agreed after June, when it will have its next meeting, to prop up prices and demand, which has been affected by the coronavirus pandemic, according to four sources.

Furthermore, Saudi Arabia said it would produce 7.49 million barrels per day during June, implying an additional cut of 1 million barrels per day, while the United Arab Emirates announced an additional cut of 100,000 barrels per day in June.

While the United States Energy Information Administration (EIA, for its acronym in English) revised downward its expectations for oil production for 2020 and 2021.

On the demand side, the beginning of the reopening of economic activity in China, India, the United States and Europe has supported the demand for gasoline, which in turn has increased the demand for oil, said Gabriela Siller, director of economic analysis at Banco Base.

Despite the cut in expectations for lower production and a slight increase in demand, there is still a huge excess supply, which will continue to weigh on the price of oil

Siller said.

Going forward, market participants will stay tuned to the release of the weekly EIA report.

Global demand for crude oil has fallen 30% due to the effect of measures to combat the coronavirus on travel and economic activity, with increases in world oil inventories.