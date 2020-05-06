May 5, 2020 | 7:32 pm

The Mexican Export Mix rose this Tuesday for the fifth consecutive session, its longest winning streak since February.

In the last five days, Mexican crude oil has accumulated a gain of 231%, after its price went from 6.55 to $ 21.67 per barrel, according to data from Petróleos Mexicanos.

This Tuesday, Mexican oil advanced 19.26%, similar to what crude oil futures did West Texas Intermediate (WTI) rose 20.5% to $ 24.56 a barrel, while Brent gained 13.9%, at $ 30.97 a barrel.

Oil advanced for the fifth day in a row as production cuts begin to take effect, with the price of a WTI barrel rising, while Brent also climbed. However, the very slow pickup in demand suggests that supply will remain abundant for some time.

Published Esty Dwek, Head of Global Market Strategy at Natixis IM.

Oil prices rose on hopes of a recovery in vehicle traffic and fuel demand, while some countries in Europe and Asia, along with several US states, began to lift some restrictions imposed to slow the rate of COVID contagion- 19.

The market is beginning to realize that the destruction of demand has been terrible, but we are reopening and demand will improve, but the slowdown in production is just beginning.

said Phil Flynn, senior analyst at Price Futures Group.

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, praised the measures of the states to reopen their economies and, from his Twitter account, celebrated that the demand for oil begins to improve.

Oil prices moving up nicely as demand begins again! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 5, 2020

Morgan Stanley said the peak of abundance in global markets and the storage crisis is likely to have already been reached.

Despite the recovery of the last five sessions, the Mexican mix has adjusted 61.40% so far this year.

