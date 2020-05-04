May 4, 2020 | 6:11 pm

The Mexican Export Mix rose 45.36% this Monday, compared to its last closing on April 30, at $ 18.17 per barrel.

The previous closing of Mexican crude is April 30 ($ 12.50), since on May 1 Pemex does not publish the information because it is a holiday.

The Mexican oil price followed the progress of the international benchmarks. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for June delivery rose 3.1% to $ 20.39 a barrel. While the North Sea benchmark, Brent, for July delivery rose 2.9% to $ 27.70 per barrel.

The advance was fueled by recent announcements of voluntary production cuts by US oil companies.

“It is clear that US producers, especially independent oil producers, have turned off their production much faster than anticipated,” Manish Raj, chief financial officer of Velandera Energy told Market Watch.

According to Raj, the voluntary cutback in the United States, Canada and Norway, along with the OPEC + cuts that have now begun, are eliminating between 13 to 15 million barrels a day of supply.

Oil company Genscape, which tracks inventory builds, said that at the close of last week, inventories in Cushing, Oklahoma, the WTI delivery point, increased by 1.8 million barrels, following a decline in production. .

Although a quota in crude oil production in Texas will not be carried out, large US oil companies such as Exxon, Chevron, among others, plan to reduce their production by up to 660,000 barrels per day by the end of June.

Gabriela Siller, director of economic analysis at Banco Base, said.