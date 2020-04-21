The Mexican oil mix plummeted this Monday to $ -2.37 per barrel, a negative price never seen before that occurs in the midst of the international hydrocarbon crisis.

This price implies a fall of 116.52% with respect to the 14.35 dollars of the previous day.

Until now, $ 6.95 per barrel was the all-time low recorded on December 10, 1998 by the Economic Information System of Banco de México (Banxico), although there is a history of lower prices, but with another measurement methodology.

Just last March 30, Mexico’s oil had fallen to its lowest level in the 21st century, to $ 10.37 per unit.

On the last day, last Friday, Mexican crude oil accumulated a depreciation of 74.68% so far in 2020, closing at $ 14.35 compared to 56.67 at the beginning of the year.

This phenomenon occurs amid the historical collapse of 305% of Texas intermediate oil (WTI), which on Monday entered negative values ​​for the first time, with a barrel at -37.63 dollars.

Because of the chaos, the Mexican Stock Exchange fell 0.77% in its main indicator.

Meanwhile, the US dollar appreciated 1.17% against the Mexican peso, closing at 24.15 units in the exchange market.

LS

.