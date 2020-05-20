May 19, 2020 | 8:11 pm

The Mexican Export Mix ended a streak of three sessions of hikes. This Tuesday, the price of crude oil fell 0.67% to $ 26.55 per barrel, according to data from Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex).

Despite the fall of this May 19, Mexican oil spins 10 days at a level of $ 20; It has not been able to maintain as many consecutive sessions at the same level since mid-March and early April, when its price was around $ 10 to $ 18 per barrel.

Oil prices try to keep rising. The upward momentum of crude oil is due to continued efforts to reduce production around the world that have helped bring the market closer to equilibrium and the upturn in demand led by China and other major economies that have started to reopen

Edward Moya, market analyst at OANDA published.

Oil prices in the United States rose slightly on Tuesday, when Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin supported extending some measures aimed at boosting the economy, while the Brent contract fell on concern that production cuts may be insufficient.

Oil has recovered for several days after numerous cuts to pumping by major producers to curb supplies.

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Contract in the United States (WTI), which expires Tuesday, or 2.1%, at $ 32.50 a barrel. The WTI contract for July was trading at much higher volumes and rose to $ 31.64 per barrel.

Benchmark Brent crude fell 0.5% to $ 34.65 a barrel.

