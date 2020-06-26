MEXICO – The Secretary of the Treasury, Arturo Herrera, reported on Thursday that he tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, although he considered that he has “very minor” symptoms.

Herrera, who is immersed in a controversy over the collection of new taxes on the use of digital platforms, including those for education, met with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador three days ago.

According to a video shared that day by the president himself, both did not keep a healthy distance or use the face masks that Health authorities recommend to avoid infections during an act in which a castling of officials was reported.

I have just been told that I tested positive for Covid19. I have very minor symptoms. From this moment I will be in quarantine, and I will continue to work from home. – Arturo Herrera Gutiérrez (@ArturoHerrera_G) June 25, 2020

On Monday, López Obrador announced a change in the direction of the Banco del Bienestar and in the undersecretary of Democratic Development, Social Participation and Religious Affairs of the Interior.

Herrera announced on Wednesday that the digital economy is very relevant in the world and for this reason it is important to tax it properly, through new mechanisms implemented by the Mexican government.

The objective is to collect taxes in four digital areas: download or access to multimedia content; intermediation between third party suppliers of goods or services and the claimants of the same; online clubs and dating apps, and distance learning or test pages.

The new tax framework taxes 4 items: 1) Download or access to multimedia content; 2) Intermediation between third party suppliers of goods or services and the claimants of the same; 3) Online clubs and dating apps; 4) Distance learning or test pages. pic.twitter.com/WH194nd6SJ – Arturo Herrera Gutiérrez (@ArturoHerrera_G) June 24, 2020

But today, amid the controversy caused by her announcement, Herrera announced the contagion and said that she will continue to work from home while she remains in quarantine. The agency that he heads assured that he follows the epidemiology protocol to track people who had contact with him.

The Treasury Secretary is the last of the top Mexican government officials to have tested positive for the coronavirus.

They previously reported that Zoé Robledo, director of the Mexican Institute of Social Security; Ricardo Sheffield, head of the Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office; and Irma Eréndira Sandoval, the head of the Ministry of Public Function.