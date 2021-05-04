Mexican migrants break record in sending remittances and advance in job recovery

Mexican migrants in the United States have shown progress in the recovery of jobs, which has allowed them to break a record in sending remittances.

In the first quarter of the year, the workers sent their families $ 10,623 million, reported the Bank of Mexico (Banxico), which means an increase of 13% compared to last year’s shipments, when the pandemic forced the closure of businesses.

The data indicate that in March, Mexicans sent $ 4,151 million dollarss, which represented an annual growth of 10.4% with average shipments of $ 370 dollars, which was higher than the $ 320 dollars of 2020.

The data comes at the same time that the report of the Center for Latin American Monetary Studies (CEMLA) indicates that immigrants from Mexico have managed to recover jobs in the United States in a sustained manner, after the crisis caused by the pandemic of COVID-19.

“During the first quarter of 2021, the recovery of economic activity in the United States led to a significant advance in the employment of Mexican immigrant workers”, notes the data analysis of the researchers Jesus A. Cervantes González Y Cindy Sánchez Ricardo. “The accumulated of said employment registered from May 2020 to March 2021 allowed to attenuate the sharp fall that had been registered as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic in the months of March and April 2020”.

In February 2020, 7 million migrant workers were reported, a figure that dropped to 6.6 million in March of that year and 5.6 million in April, but began to register a recovery to 5.8 million in May.

The new figures indicate that Mexicans are about to reach the same figure as in February last year, by registering 6.9 million workers.

The biggest recovery has been among men, who went from 3.6 million jobs in March 2020 to 4.5 million this year. In the case of women, the greatest job loss occurred in May 2020, so there is still no comparative figure, but 2.3 million workers were reported as of March.

“In 2020, as a consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic, the occupation of the aforementioned workers presented a severe contraction in March and April, but began a gradual recovery From May”, experts say.

The report does not detail the industries where Mexicans managed to regain positions.

The Center for Migration Studies (CMS) cited by the United States Congress, in a report of the joint Economic Committee, chaired by the representative Don beyer (Virginia), detailed that immigrants in general were classified as essential workers, although more than 11 million undocumented immigrants did not have access to federal aid.

“There are 19.8 million foreign-born workers rated as essential”, indicates the report, which indicates that the percentage rises to 69 percent.

It also refers to undocumented immigrants, who struggled to stay employed, although data by nationality is not reported.

“Approximately three-quarters of undocumented immigrants in the workforce are in sectors classified as essential”, was highlighted.