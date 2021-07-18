Mexican migrant who fell from the border fence died in custody

15 minutes. A Mexican migrant died while trying to scale the fence on the border between Mexico and the Texas city of Brownsville (USA), reported the United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

The event occurred last Friday, when Border Patrol agents assigned to the Brownsville station received a notice that a person fell while trying to overcome the dividing barrier in the vicinity of the Gateway International Port of Entry.

Upon arrival at the scene, the uniformed officers found a Mexican citizen on the ground with a significant leg injury, CBP said in a statement.

The immigrant was transferred to a nearby medical center by emergency medical services. There he underwent two different surgeries to treat injuries sustained from the fall.

However, the man did not regain consciousness after the administration of anesthesia and remained hospitalized in critical condition.

Investigation

That same day, life support was withdrawn from the Mexican, who was not identified by the US immigration authorities. He was pronounced dead by medical personnel.

CBP does not clarify what the possible causes of death were and, as he was in its custody at the time of death, the Office of Professional Responsibility of this federal agency is reviewing the incident and the Office of the Inspector General of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS , in English) was also notified.

The US agency did not specify the height of the fence at that point on the border. It also did not inform if it is about the barriers placed during the Donald Trump Administration, which are much higher than the previous ones.

Since May 2020, with Trump still in power, there has been a relentless increase in immigration detention at the border. Especially since the arrival of the president, Joe Biden, to the White House last January.

This Friday, the CBP published the figures of immigration arrests at the border with Mexico last June. The month recorded 188,829 “encounters” between the undocumented and the agents. It is the highest amount in two decades and an increase of about 4.5% from May.