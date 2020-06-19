Mariana Arceo told how she lived her recovery stage (Photo: Instagram / @marianaarceogutierrez)

2019 was a great year for Mariana Arceo, mexican pentathlete. He managed to win in his discipline with the gold medal in the Hungarian World Championship and in the Pan American Games in Peru, in addition to get your ticket to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

However, the pandemic of COVID-19 It broke into most of the world, which had to stop its activities. Likewise, she contracted the disease herself and had to be hospitalized due to the severity of his state of health.

Now that he has overcome the coronavirus, he has his eyes set on the Olympic jousting, which lasted until the summer of next year. “I was very lucky. I do not have sequels like other people who do have them« He commented in an interview with Infobae Mexico.

Mariana Arceo recovered from COVID-19 and suffered no consequences (Photo: Instagram @marianaarceogutierrez)

In good health, the Mexican athlete he only thinks that what will be his first Olympic Games and thus be able to give a medal to his country. “Since I can resume my training again, I have not stopped. At the end of the day, that will make a difference next year, « he said.

As well as many athletes in the world, Mariana It is prepared from home. This, despite the fact that their discipline requires open spacesBecause the pentathlon requires fencing, swimming, an equestrian test and a laser-run test (which consists of a running and shooting race).

« Fortunately I have had the conditions to train well from home, with the support of Conade (National Commission for Physical Culture and Sports), which helped me get things I didn’t have, ”he explained.

Mariana Arceo (Photo: Instagram @ marianaarceogutierrez)

The only discipline that he has not been able to practice is the equestrian, due to the transfers. « Of course I need to train in open spaces, but we have been modifying things ”, he pointed out.

« Logically it is better when everything is open because it is difficult to always be running in a band or swimming in a small pool. Workouts can be changed, but the goal remains the same”Said the athlete.

Arceo recalled that there are athletes in the world who have been able to return to their normal workouts, so she looks forward to everything returning to normal in Mexico for her to do the same. « Let’s hope soon, also in Mexico, that the facilities will be opened to have the same opportunities« , I note.

Arceo is confident that he will soon be able to train normally, since his discipline requires open spaces (Photo: Instagram @marianaarceogutierrez)

She knows that the competition in Tokyo will be more complicated than in her previous competitions, but she feels ready to succeed in the land of the Rising Sun. « I think this has happened to us, personally I have lived, it will be a fortress« He assured.

In addition, he welcomes the rescheduling of the competition, because this way he can train better. “I have one more year to fine-tune details or technical and psychological issues. I feel like we are going to make it to the Olympics very well« He pointed out.

Hopefully everything returns to normal, but you have to be a little patient. Once everything returns, I know we will arrive with more wishes, with more strength

It should be remembered that due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games were postponed. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the Government of Japan decided to reschedule the fair for July 23, 2011, with a closing date of August 8.

MORE ABOUT THIS TOPIC

The nightmare Mariana Arceo lived in the hospital when she was hospitalized for coronavirus

Mariana Arceo, the Mexican athlete with a ticket to Tokyo 2020, tested positive for coronavirus

Conade presented health protocol to athletes preparing for Tokyo 2020

Mexico would spend 40 million pesos to participate in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and will need support from the federal government